Dr Annuar: SJKC Tung Hua to close from Mar 22 onwards after 3 pupils test positive for Covid-19

SIBU (Mar 21): SJKC Tung Hua here will be closed from tomorrow (March 22) until further notice, after three pupils have been tested positive for Covid-19, said Sibu Division Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) coordinator Dr Annuar Rapaee.

He revealed that the three pupils are from three different classes and Divisional Health Office will do the swab tests for all close contacts, including the teachers, at 10am tomorrow.

“The swab test will last for about one hour and hopefully the results will be known by the next day. The headmaster has prepared the list (for those going for swab tests).

“The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) will carry out sanitisation at the school tomorrow morning.

“My strong advice is don’t come to school if have symptoms. We seek parents’ cooperation to not send their children to school if they are feeling unwell,” Dr Annuar, who is Assistant Minister of Local Government and Housing, told The Borneo Post this evening.

The Nangka assemblyman also revealed that SJK Methodist here was recently asked to close until further notice after a teacher with symptoms tested positive for Covid-19.

As for SK Abang Ali and SK St Mary, he explained the closure of these schools was to facilitate efforts to curtail Jalan Awang and Hilir Covid-19 clusters, and not because there were cases.

Dr Annuar stressed that the war against Covid-19 is on-going and hence, everybody must adhere strictly to the standard operating procedures (SOP) to curb the spread of the disease.

“Like I have said in my daily Facebook live, we have the opportunity to flatten the curve of Covid-19 in Sibu if there is no surge in the number of Covid-19 cases in the coming weeks.

“For that reason, Sibu folk must play their part in pumping the brakes on the spread of Covid-19 by following the SOP,” he pointed out.

Meanwhile, Sibu District Education Office (PPD) Sibu had recently informed in its Facebook page that eight primary schools — SK St Rita, SJK Sacred Heart Chinese, SJK Uk Daik, SJK Chung Sing, SK Sentosa, SK Sungai Durin, SK Ulu Durin Kiba and SK Sungai Naman — where the schooling session was initially postponed until March 19, the closure will be further extended until March 26.