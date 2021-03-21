Expand Borneo Market online – Henry

SERI KEMBANGAN: Traders at the Borneo Market in Seri Kembangan here have been urged to register with the [email protected] platform to enable them to expand their business online.

Deputy Minister of Rural Development Datuk Henry Sum Agong said essential goods and stuff from Borneo have always been in demand, especially among Sabahans and Sarawakians residing in the peninsula.

“If traders here expand their business online, they will be able to sell to buyers from other states which do not have a market like this.

“The platform will also help traders to increase their sales and income,” he told a press conference after visiting the market yesterday.

Present was Borneo Market Association president Nelson Entap.

Henry said the [email protected] programme was the ministry’s initiative, aimed at helping rural entrepreneurs market their products online through e-commerce platforms.

Meanwhile, Nelson said the association had to reject many applications from traders to set up stalls at the market which has been operating every Saturday since 2016 due to the limited space.

“At the moment, we are only able to provide 60 lots for traders because this area is quite small,” he said.

For visitors, especially those from Sabah and Sarawak, the existence of the market has helped them satisfy their craving for food and products from their hometowns.

Saliza Zakaria, 43, said the market was a spot that she visited regularly to get the favourite food of her Sabahan husband.

Sarawak Muay Thai athlete Awangku Abdul Rahman Awang Marajaya meanwhile, hoped that more Borneo market would be set up in the future. — Bernama

Traders prepare ‘kuih Penyaram’ which is popular among Sabahan and Brunei Malay at the Borneo Market.