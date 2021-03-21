Fans can go stadium for SSC-FAS League next month

KUCHING: Local football fans and supporters will get the chance next month to see their teams in action in the SSC-FAS Football League 2021 which kicked off at Stadium Negeri, Petra Jaya yesterday.

Minister of Youth and Sports Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said a limited number of spectators will be allowed into stadiums after April 1.

“After April 1, there will be a new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) on attendance in stadiums and other sports facilities.

“We will be announcing it soon,” he told reporters after launching the league yesterday.

He is hoping that more talents can be unearthed in the SSC-FAS Football League which is organised by the Sarawak Sports Corporation (SSC) and Football Association of Sarawak (FAS) to develop football in the state.

“We are also trying to revive the interest in the game among the youth in the state and this league will involve 12 teams from three zones namely Southern Zone (Kuching, Serian, Samarahan and SUFC II), Central Zone (Sibu, Sarikei, Betong, Sri Aman and Kapit) and Northern Zone (Miri, Mukah and Bintulu),” added Abdul Karim.

The league is open to players who are under 25 years old.

Abdul Karim, also Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, said the players with potential will be roped into the state team and groomed for higher level competitions.

Also present were Assistant Minister of Youth and Sports Datuk Snowdan Lawan, permanent secretary to the ministry Nancy Jolhi and SSC chief executive officer Dr Ong Kong Swee.

Meanwhile, Sarawak United FC II, which also plays in the President’s Cup and will represent Sarawak at Sukma Johor next year, got their campaign off with a bang as they blanked Serian FA 3-0.

Alphonsus Joseph broke the deadlock in the first half with a beautiful goal in the 44th minute.

His teammate Muhammad Zharmien Ashraf Ismail netted a double by scoring in the 53rd and 72nd minute.