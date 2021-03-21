Former State Secretary passes away

KOTA KINABALU: Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Haji Noor said former State Secretary Tan Sri Richard Lind had served the state and nation well.

“He was instrumental in the formation of Malaysia. Sabah has lost one of its great sons,” Hajiji said when commenting on the passing of the the late Tan Sri Richard on Saturday.

“On behalf of the State Government, I extend my deepest sympathy and condolences to his family,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

Lind, 98, passed away peacefully around noon Saturday at his residence at Signal Hill here.

He played an important role in convincing the interior natives to agree to the formation of Malaysia through installing the Keningau Batu Sumpah or Oath Stone.

His son, Douglas Lind, a veteran lawyer and legal adviser to the previous state government, said his father died peacefully before his 99th birthday.

“Funeral arrangements will be made known later, ” he said.

Lind, who served as state secretary under the Usno state government, was instrumental in having Batu Sumpah placed a year after the Federation of Malaysia was formed in 1963.