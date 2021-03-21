Logging road crash near Long San leaves motorcyclist dead

MIRI: A 41-year-old man succumbed to injuries sustained from an accident that occurred at a section of a logging road near Long San in Ulu Baram on Friday.

Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu said the incident involving motorcycle and a four-wheel-drive (4WD) vehicle, occurred at around 6.30pm.

Upon checking, he said the motorcyclist was from Kampung Nahah A in Baram.

“The accident occurred at the KM2 section of the logging road, where the driver of the 4WD, aged 19, was heading towards Long San.

“He was manoeuvring a winding, sloping route when his vehicle collided with the motorcycle.

“The impact caused the motorcyclist to sustain severe injuries.

“He (motorcyclist) was then taken to Long Lama Health Clinic, where he was pronounced dead later,” said Alexson in a statement, adding that the body had been sent to Miri Hospital mortuary.

The 4WD driver was unhurt.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of Road Transport Act 1987.