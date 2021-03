KUALA LUMPUR (March 21): Malaysia today recorded 1,327 new cases of Covid-19, with more than half of that number detected in Selangor, followed by Sarawak and Penang, the Health Ministry announced.

Four deaths were also recorded today, which brings the total number of fatalities in the country so far to 1,233.

Meanwhile, 1,247 patients have recovered from the coronavirus and were discharged in the last 24-hour period.

MORE TO COME