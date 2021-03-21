Malaysian Forestry Policy to serve as reference for policies adopted by states

KUALA LUMPUR (March 21): The Malaysian Forestry Policy will serve as a reference and guide to forestry policies adopted in the Peninsula, Sabah and Sarawak, said Energy and Natural Resources Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah.

He said the formulation of the policy was a manifestation of the country’s commitment in implementing sustainable forest management.

“It is a major agenda in the country and also a principle held at the international level,” he said in his welcoming at the launch of the Malaysian Forestry Policy and the 2021 National International Day of Forests at the Forest Research Institute Malaysia, here today.

Shamsul Anuar said the Malaysian Forestry Policy had been agreed upon by all state governments at the 78th National Land Council meeting held on Jan 29.

He said the policy had also gone through a process of negotiations between the Peninsula, Sabah and Sarawak, since 2016. – Bernama

— MORE TO COME —