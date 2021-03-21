Malaysian Forestry Policy unites all states in forestry conservation efforts – Muhyiddin

KUALA LUMPUR (March 21): Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the Malaysian Forestry Policy launched today will witness all states coming together on the country’s forest which is now 120 years old.

The Prime Minister said all states have agreed to adopt the policy which outlined a clear direction for the forestry sector in facing new challenges at domestic and international levels at the 78th National Land Council (MTN) meeting held on Jan 29.

“I would like to emphasise that the Malaysian Forestry Policy is our shared policy. We must all act and play a more active role as conservation agents and drivers of the country’s socio-economic development.

“I hope that the joint efforts of the federal and state governments in implementing the five objectives of the Malaysian Forestry Policy will continue to be strong, to achieve the desired targets,” he said.

He said this in his speech before launching the Malaysian Forestry Policy in conjunction with the 2021 National level International Day of Forests here today.

Also present was the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah, with the virtual attendance of menteris besar and chief ministers.

Muhyiddin also admitted that in order to achieve the goal of becoming a developed country, development is inevitable, but in this case, he stressed that the government is very serious in managing forests responsibly and sustainably in implementing conservation programmes.

“As a responsible and caring government, various efforts were taken to fulfill the commitment pledged during the Earth Summit in 1992 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil by mainstreaming biodiversity management in national development.

“Of the total forested areas in Malaysia, only 1.7 per cent are degraded forest areas. Since 2016, a total of 1,859 hectares of degraded areas have been reforested with an allocation of RM152.82 million,” he said.

The Prime Minister said the cost of maintaining and preserving the country’s forest areas which cover 55.3 per cent or 18.27 million hectares of the country’s land area is enormous and about RM6 billion is needed for the purpose. – Bernama

