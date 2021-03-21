MCO in Keningau from tomorrow

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah will implement the Movement Control Order (MCO) in Keningau beginning tomorrow (March 22) till April 4, 2021.

Sabah Covid-19 spokesman Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said the Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed a sudden increase in daily positive cases in the district.

“A total of 42 cases have been recorded as a result of targeted screening in Kg Lingkudau, which is also under the EMCO (Enhanced Movement Control Order),” said Masidi, also Local Government and Finance Minister II, here today.

“After conducting a risk assessment with various agencies in the MCO Technical Committee and with the advice of MOH, the state government agreed to implement the Movement Control Order (MCO) in Keningau District, from March 22 to April 4, 2021, in line with the federal government’s decision.

“The implementation of this MCO is to facilitate MOH in carrying out targeted screening and detecting several other close contacts and in controlling the movement of residents in this district,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Masidi said the state government today had decided to maintain the SOP for sign on/off activities for existing offshore workers.

“All individuals entering Sabah via air, sea and land gateways must undergo the Covid-19 RT-PCR or RTK-Ag test within three days prior to traveling.

“Only asymptomatic individuals with negative test results will be allowed to enter Sabah,” he added.