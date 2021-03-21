Minister pleased to see relocated SJK Chung Hua Bako register 188 pupils

KUCHING: Minister of Local Government and Housing Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian is glad to see SJK Chung Hua Bako, which was relocated to Kota Samarahan last year, has registered 188 pupils.

According to the minister in-charge of Chinese education affairs in Sarawak, 60 per cent of the pupils are Bumiputeras, 30 per cent are Chinese, while the remaining 10 per cent are those with mixed parentage.

“This is Sarawak, where Chinese schools take in students of all races as we believe in school serving as a place for everyone to receive education,” he said in a statement issued in connection with his working visit to the school on Friday, where he was accompanied by Sarawak United Association of Chinese Primary School Boards of Management president Jonathan Chai.

Prior to its relocation to Kota Samarahan, SJK Chung Hua Bako had remained closed for 10 years due to it not receiving any new intake of pupils.

Adding on, Dr Sim – who is Batu Kawah assemblyman – thanked Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg for allocating RM10 million to Chinese independent secondary schools, and another RM10 million to aided Chinese primary schools in Sarawak.

He said the allocation for aided Chinese primary schools was meant for some of them to carry out maintenance and upgrading works, in view of the federal government covering the operating costs such as the salaries for the teachers.

He noted that although the operating costs of these schools were borne by the federal government, the various school boards would still need to source for funds to upgrade the facilities.

He recalled that Abang Johari had, during the opening ceremony for SJK Chung Hua Bako last year, granted RM8 million for 12 aided Chinese primary schools in Sarawak – meant for them to implement their respective development projects.

He was also pleased that Abang Johari had increased the annual grant for Chinese independent secondary schools from RM9 million last year, to RM10 million this year.

Sarawak has 14 Chinese independent secondary schools – four in Kuching, one each in Serian and Sarikei, five in Sibu, one in Bintulu, and two in Miri.