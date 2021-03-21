MOT plans to extend exemption period for road tax renewal

BATU PAHAT (March 21): The Ministry of Transport (MOT) plans to extend the exemption period for the renewal of road tax for private vehicles for another two months, said its minister, Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong.

He said, however, drivers need to ensure that they have a valid motor vehicle insurance.

“I have discussed about the exemption extension with the Road Transport Department (RTD) director-general for them to make necessary preparations as there are still states that recorded a high number of COVID-19 cases such as Kuala Lumpur and Selangor.

“At the same time, the ministry is thinking of an effective way to settle unpaid road tax cases in phases to avoid congestion (at RTD counters) once the exemption is lifted,” he told reporters after attending a gotong-royong programme in Parit Raja, here today.

On Jan 29, MOT announced exemptions to all private vehicle owners on renewal of their road tax from Feb 1 until March 31, to prevent crowding in public places during the Movement Control Order.

Earlier, at the event, Wee, who is also the Ayer Hitam member of Parliament presented contributions in the form of daily necessities and cash to a single mother of five, Zaleha Selamat, 39. – Bernama