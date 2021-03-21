PM: Full support for GRS govt

KOTA KINABALU: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has assured the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) government of the federal government’s full support.

“The federal government supports the GRS government 110 per cent,” he said at a dinner hosted by GRS here tonight.

Muhyiddin who is on a two-day working visit to Sabah, also said that the federal government assures Sabahans that it will do its best for the rakyat in the state.

“I have been in constant communication with the Sabah Chief Minister even though we cannot meet personally because of the Covid-19 pandemic. We want to ensure what Sabah needs will be prioritised and what needs to be done will be done,” he said.

Muhyiddin added that the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic had on the country’s economy was bad.

In view of this the federal government implemented five economic stimulus packages as its focus is on the rakyat and their livelihood.

“We want to ensure that no one is left behind,” he said, adding that the cooperation between the federal and state governments will continue to work together for the betterment of the people.

Muhyiddin added that all assistances given to the government must not be delayed and given due attention.

He also said that with several measures implemented by the federal government, the country’s economic sector is expected to show a growth of between six to seven per cent in the next few months.

The federal and state governments have managed the pandemic situation well and the situation is improving, especially with the ongoing national vaccination program, he said.

“Our economy will start to revive in the coming months and things will start to look up for the rakyat,” he stressed.

“I am proud of the GRS spirit and I hope that it will continue to bring benefit to the people in Sabah,” he said.

Muhyiddin arrived here onboard a special aircraft at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport at 6 pm.

He was welcomed upon arrival by Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor and Deputy Chief Ministers Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan and Datuk Joachim Gunsalam.

The visit is aimed at strengthening cooperation between the state and federal governments, apart from facilitating comprehensive development planning for the Land Below the Wind.

The visit is the first by Muhyiddin since GRS, which comprises Perikatan Nasional (PN), Barisan Nasional (BN) and Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS), formed the Sabah government after the state election in September last year.

On Monday, he will attend a townhall session entitled “Prosper Together with Sabah 2030” at the Sabah State Administrative Centre and visit the Kota Kinabalu district Covid-19 vaccination centre at the Federal Government Administrative Complex.

The prime minister will then make a courtesy call on Sabah Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin at Istana Negeri, as well as attend the launch of the Lok Kawi Resort City project and the ceremony of signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on domestic and foreign investments at the Sabah International Convention Centre.

Muhyiddin will also meet the people in the Ziarah Prihatin programme involving the B40 income group here before returning to Kuala Lumpur in the evening.