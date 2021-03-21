Putera welcomes students to join Miri City Day poetry reading

MIRI: Northern Sarawak Writers Association (Putera) welcomes secondary school students in Miri Division to join its poetry reading event in conjunction with Miri City Day.

Putera’s chief 1 Zainal Abidin Suhaili said ‘Sayembara Deklamasi Puisi Hari Bandar Raya Miri 2021’ will be held digitally due to the pandemic.

“It is jointly organised by Dewan Bahasa and Pustaka (DBP) Sarawak, Putera, Education Ministry, Miri City Council (MCC) and Pustaka Sarawak,” said Zainal.

To participate, students have to select any title from the poem anthology ‘Miri, Kota Bianglala’, record their recitation of seven to 10 minutes in video clip format with Miri city as the background.

Interested students may contact Muhammad Haziq at 082-227024/ 013-2753464 or Intan Nur Izzati Shabri (010-9675654). The closing date for submission is April 30.

Zainal revealed that DBP Sarawak is collaborating with MCC to publish the second series of Miri City’s Poetry Anthology.

Sarawakians may submit their poems by e-mail to Zainal at [email protected] or Jaafar Hamdan at [email protected]