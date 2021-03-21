Reconstruction of block at CHMS No 1 takes 6 months

KUCHING: The reconstruction of a school block at Chung Hua Middle School (CHMS) No.1 in Jalan Pending here, which commenced last month, will be completed in six months.

“The school block was partially destroyed by fire in December 2019. The affected parts were three classrooms and two activity rooms,” said school principal Yap Chong Guan in a statement recently.

Yap said the school block had to be reconstructed at the cost of RM400,000 for the safety of students and teachers.

Perimeter fencing had been set up for the block as a safety measure even before the project started.

Damage assessment was done by Geospec Testing Sdn Bhd, design plan was completed by United Consultants while Sien Enterprise is the implementing contractor, added Yap.

“Once the project is completed, the lower floor will be for activity use and centre for the school alumni whilst the upper floor will serve as classrooms.”

Yap thanked individuals including political and community leaders who had donated to the project.