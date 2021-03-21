Schools will not be closed hastily – Radzi

ARAU (March 21): The Ministry of Education (MOE) will not hastily order the closure of schools, Senior Education Minister Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin said.

He said the closure of schools, whether entirely or partly would be implemented on the advice of the district health office (PKD).

“Schools where positive Covid-19 cases have been detected will only be closed after a risk analysis and assessment have been conducted,” he told reporters after the Jelajah Malaysia Prihatin programme with Parents and Teachers Associations (PTAs) in Perlis at Arau Civic Hall, near here, today.

Radzi said the district health office would be able to gauge the situation better after carrying out an in-depth analysis on the risk of Covid-19 transmission in the area.

“In this context, if the PKD decides that a certain class must be closed, then we will close that class.

“Likewise, should they say a certain floor of the building needs to be closed then we will close that floor,” he said.

Radzi said should the PKD finds that the entire school must be closed then the MOE would order the closure of the school based on available information and analysis.

It is important for all parties to understand that MOE works closely with a professional team to ensure that the school sessions run smoothly, he added. – Bernama