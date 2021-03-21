SDMC: Marudi district remains a green zone, Bau turns yellow

KUCHING (Mar 21): Bau district today reverted to a yellow zone from orange zone after only recording 14 cases in the last 14 days, said State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in its daily update statement.

With Bau district declared a yellow zone, the total number of yellow zones in Sarawak is now at 17 districts.

Twelve districts remain as red zones, while two districts are still orange zones.

Meanwhile, the committee has clarified that after further investigations, one Covid-19 local infection case reported in Marudi district yesterday was actually a case detected in the Beluru district.

The committee also informed that the case from Beluru district was infected when visiting Miri district.

As such, Marudi district remains a green zone, with the total number of green zone districts in Sarawak currently at nine districts.

This was said following the announcement by the committee saying that Marudi district had changed its status from green to yellow zone yesterday after a local infection case was detected there.