Tiong urges MoH to speed up distribution, increase quota of Covid-19 vaccines in Bintulu

BINTULU (Mar 21): The Ministry of Health (MoH) has been urged to speed up the distribution and to increase the quota for Covid-19 vaccines in Bintulu.

“Vaccination in Bintulu has already started, however, I was told that the vaccine quota obtained in Bintulu in these three days is only 1,770 doses, which is much lower than the actual demand in Bintulu,” said Bintulu MP Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing.

He told reporters this after visiting the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme at the vaccination centre at Dewan Sri Kenyalang Universiti Putra Malaysia Bintulu campus on Saturday.

Tiong said for the record as of Saturday evening, only 552 individuals comprising frontline personnel of the MoH, security personnel including PDRM, Civil Defense Force (APM), Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), and relevant government agencies received vaccinations in Bintulu while 852 individuals received today (Sunday) and 366 people on Monday.

He said it is important for more people to be vaccinated as soon as possible in order to achieve herd immunity and protection for the people against the virus.

Tiong said Bintulu is a heavy industrial town with the oil and gas sector as its main economic activity and a major contributor to the national economy.

He said with all these economic activities, there was a large number of people from all walks of life, and businessmen who frequently commute from other places to Bintulu or vice versa.

At the same time, Tiong also encouraged the people of Bintulu to register for vaccination programme and not be afraid of false rumours circulating on social media.

The Prime Minister’s Special Envoy to the People’s Republic of China also cited his own experience with the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine as an example, saying that there were no abnormalities or side effects after a few days, which is the biggest confidence in this vaccine that has been certified by the World Health Organisation.