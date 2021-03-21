Wee: Spirit of volunteerism, selflessness continues to unite Kuching society even amidst pandemic

KUCHING (Mar 21): The spirit of volunteerism and selflessness has continued to unite the Kuching society in the midst of a Covid-19 pandemic, said Kuching South City Council (MBKS) mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng.

“The people of Sarawak would always step forward eagerly whenever there is a call for assistance or charity work for the benefit of the community, irrespective of race or religion,” said Wee during a blood donation campaign organised at MBKS community hall at Jalan Padungan here today.

Citing the two-day blood donation campaign organised by Tay Motors for example, Wee said multiple organisations had volunteered to organise the campaign to support Sarawak General Hospital Blood Bank to replenish its blood stock.

“I was also told the blood donation drive has received overwhelming support from members of the public. Such is the harmonious and unity landscape in the state that should never been jeopardised by any parties with ill-intention.”

Wee pointed out the council’s priority had always been about looking after the wellbeing and health interest of the public and they would always be open to collaboration with other organisations to hold activities of noble cause.

“Kudos to the younger generation as well for always being supportive of the charitable events organised in the city. Having the youth coming together for charitable activities is a good way to give back to the society,” said Wee.

The blood donation campaign that ended today was held in partnership with the council, Sarawak General Hospital Blood Bank, Malaysia Red Crescent Kuching District and Junior Chamber International (JCI) Damai chapter.

Among those in attendance were Tay Motors’ director Aaron Tay and Malaysian Red Crescent Kuching District blood donors recruitment services sub-committee chairman John Jong.