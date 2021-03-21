Wong urges public to register for Covid-19 vaccination immediately

SIBU (March 21): Bawang Assan assemblyman Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh has urged those who have yet to register for the Covid-19 immunisation programme to do so immediately.

The Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president pointed out that this is the only way to put a stop to the spread of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Wong received his second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at Lanang Health Clinic here at around 10.30am today.

He received his first dose of the vaccine on Feb 28.

In giving advice to those who are going for their vaccination, he said they should not go on an empty stomach.

“Whether you like it or not, there is this advice for everybody – don’t go for vaccination with empty stomach.

“You have to eat something before you go (for vaccination) and drink a certain amount of warm water before and after vaccination,” Wong added.

Asked on observation that some members of the public have started to let their guards down, he stressed that one must never be complacent.

“You can never let loose (your guard). You must observe the standard operating procedure (SOP) strictly. You can’t do away with that.

“I would like to urge the public to still strictly adhere to all SOP,” he stressed.