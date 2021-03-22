36 new cases, one death in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded 36 new positive Covid-19 cases, one death and 78 recoveries here today (March 22), said Sabah Covid-19 spokesman Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun.

“According to the report of Sabah State Health Department, the number of new Covid-19 positive cases in the state today is 36, bringing the cumulative total to 54,295 cases. One death case was recorded, which is in the Kota Kinabalu district,” he said here.

“Today, a total of 78 Covid-19 patients have been discharged or recovered from the hospital, taking the cumulative recovery total to 53,468. A total of 363 patients are receiving treatment, namely 144 people in the hospitals and 210 at the public Covid Quarantine and Low-risk Treatment Centres (PKRC).

“The number of Covid-19 patients in ICU (Intensive Care Unit) is 18 and four people require ventilators,” said Masidi, also the Local Government and Housing Minister and Finance Minister II.

Masidi added Kota Belud recorded 11 new Covid-19 positive cases, the only district recording a double digit in Sabah today, followed by Kota Kinabalu (six), Keningau (four), Tawau (four), Tenom (two), Kinabatangan (two), Kota Marudu (two), Kalabakan (one), Putatan (one), Penampang (one), Lahad Datu (one) and Nabawan.

No new cases were found in Tuaran, Sandakan, Kunak, Telupid, Sipitang, Tambunan, Kudat, Papar, Beaufort, Beluran, Ranau, Pitas, Kuala Penyu, Semporna and Tongod.

He added no new clusters were recorded and the Penampang and Putatan district changed from orange zone to yellow zone whilst the Pitas district changed from yellow to green zone today.

According to Masidi, of the 36 new Covid-19 positive cases today, a total of 24 cases (66.7%) were from close contact screening, nine cases (25%) from symptomatic screening and three cases (8.3%) were from other categories.

He said, the total bed capacity at Covid-19 Hospitals are 535 units, the Quarantine and Low Risk Treatment Centres (PKRC) have a total of 3298 units and the total beds at Temporary Detention Centres (PTS) or prison remain at 420 units.

This brings the total bed capacity to 4253 units, and the percentage of bed usage was 8.54% today.