60 Tatau frontliners receive first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

TATAU: Some 60 frontliners here received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine under Phase 1 of the national immunisation programme, held over two days at Tatau Sports Hall on Saturday.

Eighteen were from the Health Ministry while the rest comprised personnel from the Fire and Rescue Department, police, district office and Bintulu Development Authority.

The entire process went smoothly with the help of volunteers from the Welfare Department. The group of 60 will receive their second dose on April 10.

Tatau fire station chief Jankey Jikat, who was among the 13 firefighters who received their jabs Saturday, expressed his relief and called on all members of the community to not be afraid to receive the vaccine.

“I hope Malaysians will not hesitate to get the Covid-19 vaccine because it is safe. It is everyone’s responsibility to break the chain of Covid-19 infection,” he said.

Christina Sutai Ramba from the district office here said she was grateful to have been listed in the first group to receive the vaccine.

“I hope I can give confidence to other friends to receive the vaccine. This is a sign of our support towards the government’s efforts in the fight against Covid-19,” she said.