Assemblyman reminds Kapit folk to register for Covid-19 vaccination

KAPIT: Bukit Goram assemblyman Jefferson Jamit has once again called upon the people of Kapit to sign up for the Covid-19 vaccination programme.

He gave this reminder when approached by media personnel after he had received his second and final dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at Sri Baleh multipurpose hall here last Saturday.

“I had my first dose of the vaccine on Feb 27, and today (Saturday) is the final dose.

‘I don’t mind to share my experience with you.

“The past three weeks, I had asked around among those who received their first jab if they felt any serious side effect. All of them, including Kapit Resident Nyurak Keti, Kapit District officer Cerisologo Sabut, Kapit police chief DSP Freddy Bian and even medical officer Dr Hamidi Muhamad Sharkawi, told me that they felt fine.

“There’s no pain or swollen arm, fever, etc.

“In fact, I felt good (after the first shot). We all have remained healthy and strong; that’s why we are anxious to come back for the second dose,” said Jamit.

He warned people not to be carried away by the negative reports on the adverse effects of the vaccine on social media like Facebook and WhatsApp, before verifying them.

“Vaccination is the answer to protect ourselves and our loved ones. I volunteered to be the first among the non-medical staff to be vaccinated to prove to you that it’s useful against Covid-19.

“Now, having been vaccinated, I can tell you that vaccination is safe and painless.

“Don’t miss the opportunity to be listed under the National Covid-19 Vaccination Programme.

“No more hesitation – I call upon you to register for the programme now.

“Together, we play our role in stopping this pandemic. Please register via the MySejahtera app or fill in the forms at the nearest clinic or Kapit District Office before the end of March.

“Only those who have registered would be given the jab,” advised Jamit.