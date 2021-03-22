Covid-19: 124 new cases, no deaths recorded in Sarawak today

KUCHING (Mar 22): Sarawak recorded 124 new Covid-19 cases today, bringing the total number of positive cases in the state to 14,374 cases, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

No deaths were reported in the state today, maintaining the death toll at 97.

Sibu district topped today’s list with 38 new cases, followed by Miri (20), Samarahan (16), Bintulu (14), Kuching (13), Tanjung Manis (7), Kapit (5), Julau (3), Selangau (3), and one each in Serian, Sarikei, Sebauh, Saratok and Telang Usan.

According to SDMC’s daily Covid-19 statement, out of the 124 new cases in the state, 68 were from Active Case Detection (ACD) or positive contacts to existing cases, 23 were voluntary screenings, 16 were screened from active clusters, eight Import B returning from other states within the country, six symptomatic patients, and three Import A upon returning from Taiwan, Mexico and Central Africa.

The breakdown according to districts revealed that Sibu’s 38 new cases consisted of two from the Jalan Awang Cluster, positive contact (13), voluntary screenings (13), Import B (8) and Import A (2).

Miri’s 20 new cases consisted of two from the Jalan Merpati Cluster, positive contact (11), voluntary screenings (3) and symptomatic patients (4).

In Samarahan, all of its 16 new cases were from positive contacts to existing cases, while Bintulu’s 14 new cases were from the Jalan Tanjung Cluster (1), positive contacts (12), and one voluntary screening.

Kuching’s 13 new cases were from the Emperoh Jambu Cluster (2), positive contacts (6), voluntary screenings (3) and one Import A.

All seven new cases in Tanjung Manis were from the new Rajang Cluster, while all five in Kapit were from positive contacts.

In Julau, out of its three new cases, two were from the Nanga Bulo Cluster and one was a symptomatic patient.

Selangau’s three new cases were all from positive contacts, while one new case each in Serian, Sarikei, Sebauh, Saratok and Telang Usan were positive contacts.

Meanwhile, Sarawak today recorded 124 new person-under-investigation (PUI) cases and 438 new person-under-surveillance (PUS) cases.

All in all a total of 5,986 PUS cases were being quarantined in 93 hotels and other accommodations across the state.