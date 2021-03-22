IGP confident of handling cartel issue within police force

SHAH ALAM (March 22): Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador has given his assurance that allegations of a cartel within the police force will be addressed without having to lodge a report with the Police Force Commission (SPP).

“I will convey this matter to Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin. There is no need (for a report), but it is up to the Minister whether the matter is to be raised to the SPP or not. Some have asked for a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI). I would like to stress that it is under control, ” he said at a press conference at the Selangor police contingent headquarters here today.

Abdul Hamid said that he publicly apologised to Hamzah for not informing him of the matter, as he thought it was an internal issue that could be addressed.

“I apologise to the Minister. He does not know as I consider this is an internal matter, and as the IGP I am responsible for sharing this story with the public,” he said.

Explaining the cartel activities within the police force, he said that he wanted to stop the culture of threatening the public who wanted to come forward to provide information, and a culture of corruption among police personnel.

“I don’t want this blue uniform used to threaten people. In the United States it is called the Blue Code of Silence, which means that if fellow police officers commit an offence, sweep it under the carpet and don’t let it be known or we will lose our ‘fangs’ (power). I don’t want that at all,” he said.

“To those who criticise my actions in revealing this matter, I ask them to be aware and reflect on themselves. Especially to those who have retired who still wanted to use their former high-ranking positions and power to ask favours from my officers.

“I want to tell this group that the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) is not mine, but it belongs to the country, and as the IGP, I must convince the government that I will lead the PDRM in the right direction. I will correct this and I ask my officers to stop this bad culture,” he said.

He said that he had also given his assurance to Hamzah that he would bring up the matter during discussions with the minister soon, and was confident that he could handle the activities carried out by these irresponsible officers.

Hamzah had earlier asked Abdul Hamid to report to the SPP about allegations of a cartel within the police force and a group of younger police officers trying to topple him. – Bernama