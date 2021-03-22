Jalan Sultan Tengah water woes solved by end of 2021, says Dr Abdul Rahman

KUCHING (Mar 22): The problem of water supply disruption and low pressure along Jalan Sultan Tengah is expected to be resolved by the end of this year, said Assistant Minister of Utilities (Water Supply), Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi.

He said three tanks were being built near Bandar Baru Samariang to meet the needs of the residents, adding that the tanks will source its water from the Kuching Water Board pipeline from the Jalan Matang-Batu Kawa intersection.

“The project started two years ago involving the construction of three high-level tanks with a capacity of four million liters each. When fully completed, it will benefit the residents in housing estates and villages along Jalan Sultan Tengah,” he told reporters after visiting the Semariang Water Supply Project (Phase 1).

Dr Abdul Rahman, who is also Assistant Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department (Islamic Affairs & DBKU), explained that the project cost RM85 million and was built to meet the increasing demand for water supply in Samariang and surrounding areas until 2030.

“This project is among the People’s Projects (Projek Rakyat) that are fully funded by the state government through the state Ministry of Utilities with the Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB) as the implementing agency,” he said.

According to him, the project also involves the construction of a booster pump station with a capacity of 50 million litres per day and an installation of a 13km from the Jalan Matang-Batu Kawa junction through the new Federal Administrative Center (FAC) road to a new booster pump station.

There will also be an installation of a 3km pipeline from the new booster pump station to the tanks.

“Besides that, this project also includes the installation of pipelines under the riverbed (submarine pipe) in Sungai Salak too,” he explained.

Dr Abdul Rahman said JBALB Sarawak would ensure that every project planned would be implemented based on the standards and timeframe that has been set.

A briefing on the project was delivered by JBALB Director Chang Kuet Shiun during his visit. Also present was Assistant Minister in Chief Minister’s Department (Law, State-Federal Relations and Project Monitoring) and Samariang assemblywoman Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali.