Kuching City FC chalks up first Premier League win, Sarawak United settles for draw

KUCHING (Mar 22): Kuching City FC registered their first Premier League win last weekend, while Sarawak United remained unbeaten after a draw against the more experienced Terengganu FC II.

In its first win, Kuching City FC defeated PDRM FC 2-1 at the Cheras Stadium on Saturday.

“Although we are happy with the win, there is still room for improvement regarding our performance. We are however on the right path (to that improvement that we are looking for) by winning this match,” said Kuching City FC assistant head coach Sulaiman Hussin after the match.

Sulaiman hoped the win would boost the morale of his players to play their next league match and go on to register more wins.

Asked what the team could improve on, Sulaiman felt Kuching City FC should work on the compatibality of the players in playing matches together as a team.

“Our performance against PDRM FC was a much better one as a team when compared to the league matches we played in before that. What is important is that we got the win and the team can be happy about that,” he said.

Meanwhile, Terengganu FC II proved that they are no push-overs in the league when they held Sarawak United to a scoreless draw at the Hang Jebat Stadium last night.

Before the match against Terengganu FC II, Sarawak United had won all their matches and the draw against Terengganu FC II meant that the Golden Hornbills had dropped in points for the first time in the season.

“Formed three years ago, Terengganu FC II are (technically) a team which is older than us. Most players in that team have been playing together as a team for quite some time and that gave them the advantage tonight (last night),” said Sarawak United head coach E. Elavarasan after the match.

Elavarasan’s comments were supported with the fact that Sarawak United being a team consisting mostly of new players playing for the first time ever in Sarawak United colours this season.

With 18 more league matches to play, Sarawak United have yet to concede a goal or lose a match in the league, Elavarasan however opined that Sarawak United can play better than they did against Terengganu FC II.

“There is something we can learn from the match tonight (last night), especially facing an energetic team like Terengganu FC II. They were a good team with a lot of young players which created a lot of problems for their opponents,” said Elavarasan.

The Malaysian second division Premier League will resume next month with Sarawak United taking on Kelantan FC away at Kota Bahru while Kuching City FC will face Negeri Sembilan FC at the Likas Stadium.

Both matches are scheduled to be played on April 3, with Sarawak United’s match scheduled for 4.45pm and Kuching City FC’s match scheduled for 8.15pm on that day.

Sarawak United FC is currently second, while Kuching City FC is in eigthh place in the league table standings.

The teams have had to play their home matches outside of Sarawak to minimise travel and quarantine due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sarawak United currently play their home matches at the Hang Jebat Stadium, Melaka, while Kuching City FC play their home matches at the Likas Stadium in Sabah.