Man arrested in Miri for alleged criminal intimidation

MIRI (March 22): Police nabbed a 27-year-old man yesterday for alleged criminal intimidation against his younger brother at their family’s home in Pujut 1 here.

According to sources, prior to his arrest, the suspect was said to have ran amok at their home at around 10am and allegedly threatened his younger brother with the a sharp weapon.

It is learnt that he was unhappy after their mother forced him to move out of the family’s home.

The sources said it was not the first time the suspect had ran amok.

Following the incident, the suspect’s mother lodged a police report at the Miri Central Police station (CPS Miri), which led to the suspect’s arrest.

The police also seized the sharp weapon that is believed to have been used in the incident.

Police are investigating the case under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation.