Motorcyclist killed in collision with pickup truck in Miri

MIRI (March 22): A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a pickup truck at Jalan Datuk Edward Jeli in Piasau here at around 7pm last night.

Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu in a statement today, said that the deceased has been identified as 44-year-old Khairul Rizal Ibrahim.

“Initial investigation found that a 4WD driven by a 56-year-old man was heading towards Piasau from Miri city.

“Upon arriving at the scene, the driver who turned right into a junction towards Jalan Taman Piasau Edar was rammed by a motorcycle that came from the opposite direction,” said Alexson.

Paramedics from Miri Hospital who were called to the scene pronounced the victim as dead due to serious injuries.

The driver of the 4WD escaped unhurt.

Alexson said police are investigating the case under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.