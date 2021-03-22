Musi-Buso bailey bridge set for opening before Aidilfitri — Rep

BAU: A bridge connecting Musi to Buso should reach completion by the end of this month and be set for public use before this year’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration, said Tasik Biru assemblyman Dato Henry Harry Jinep.

In stating this when met during a visit to the project site recently, he said he was satisfied with the progress and quality of the works on the RM5-million bailey structure, which kicked off on March 4, 2019.

He also acknowledged that construction had been delayed due to the Covid-19

pandemic.

On its expected opening before Hari Raya, Henry viewed it as marking a historic moment for the villagers of Kampung Musi, Kampung Buso, Kampung Seberang Buso and Kampung Buso Cina, which are separated by Sungai Sarawak Kanan.

“This project would not only have a great impact on these four villages, but it would also benefit the people from Siniawan, Serumbu and Singai areas in that it is meant to provide connectivity for the whole of Bau District,” he said after witnessing the commissioning of the final stage of the Musi-Buso bailey bridge project.

The assemblyman was accompanied by Bau District officer Anielia Siam and representatives of Public Works Department (JKR) Sarawak, led by its southern region project manager Syahril Julaihi.

Adding on, Henry also revealed that this project was the first in Sarawak to have used the bailey-bridge design from China – normally, such structure category would use British design.

He pointed out that the bridge would have additional features such as safety nets on each side, as well as traffic lights at both ends.

“The allocation of the project was RM5 million – we have spent about RM3.8 million, so the remaining amount would be used for installing these safety features,” he said.

Henry also took the opportunity to express his gratitude to Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg for approving the project.

He said Abang Johari had been informed about the need to have this bridge during the latter’s walkabout around Buso in 2016 when he was still a deputy chief minister.

Henry said to complement the new bridge, the upgrading works on the 4km access road to Musi would be carried, with an allocation of RM12 million.

“Upon the completion of the bridge project, the upgrading works on the 4km road is seen as urgent, so I hope that JKR could expedite this (road upgrading) project.”

Henry also said he was satisfied with the progress of the RM10-million Tondong bridge project, where the works progress was about 65 per cent towards completion.

Set to connect Tondong to Seduku upon its completion, the Tondong bridge project was also approved by the Chief Minister, he added.