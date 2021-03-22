New Rajang Cluster emerges in Tanjung Manis

KUCHING (March 22): A new cluster in Tanjung Manis, Mukah has been declared by the State Health Department with 29 Covid-19 positive cases detected so far, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said the Rajang Cluster is a community cluster that was detected in Kampung Rajang in Tanjung Manis.

“The spread of Covid-19 infection involving this cluster was stemmed from a funeral and ‘tahlil’ event held at the village from March 1 to 3.

“This cluster has been categorised as a community cluster involving inter-district travel of its index case from Sarikei district,” it said in a statement.

It said the index case, a 55-year-old Sarawakian woman was detected through close contact screening to a positive case on March 4 in Sarikei.

“At present, this cluster involves individuals and contacts from Tanjung Manis, Sarikei and Kuching districts.

“As a result of active case screening and detection to the index case, an additional 28 positive cases were detected involving the cluster,” it said.

In addition to the 29 positive cases (including the index case), the committee said 271 individuals have been screened of which 159 had tested negative and 83 were still pending lab test results.

“All positive cases under this cluster have been referred and admitted to hospitals and quarantine and low-risk patients treatment centres (PKRCs) in Mukah, Sarikei Sibu, Bintulu and Kuching districts for isolation and further treatment,” it added.

Meanwhile, SDMC said the Jun Heng Cluster in Bintulu has officially ended today after no new Covid-19 cases were detected from this cluster in the past 28 days.

It also said 34 clusters remain active in the state with eight clusters recording an increase in the number of positive Covid-19 cases.

“A total of 26 clusters remain active with no new cases recorded,” it added.