No need for RCI to probe IGP’s claims — Takiyuddin

KOTA BHARU: There is no need to establish a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) to investigate claims made by Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador regarding an alleged cartel within the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and an internal group of junior officers out to topple him, said Minister in Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan

Takiyuddin said the matter can be resolved by the Police Force Commission (SPP).

“I think there is no need (to establish a RCI), as Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin had said it is an internal matter that can be handled by the SPP.

“The SPP is chaired by the Home Minister and the IGP is a member of the commission as well. I think it’s not a big problem to resolve, the SPP can solve police and personnel issues,” he said during a media conference after the Malaysia Prihatin (Malaysia Cares) session with federal and state government officers session at Kompleks Kota Darulnaim here yesterday.

He was commenting on Abdul Hamid’s expose made during the ‘Sinar Live with IGP’ programme that certain junior officers within the force were manoeuvering to topple him.

— Bernama