PM visits four aid recipients

KOTA KINABALU: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin visited the homes of four recipients of the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry on Monday.

He also distributed assistances to Dayang Amit Budin, 82, Nur Elfi Hanum Ismail, 27, Nur Zawani Jesim, 25, and Wong On Li @ Fauziah, 51.

Dayang Amit is a recipient of the Senior Citizen Assistance scheme of RM500 since 2017 and resides with her family at Kampung Sembulan Tengah.

Besides having hypertension and hearing problem, she also needs support from her family members.

Nur Elfi who also lives at Kg Sembulan Tengah, is a recipient of the Sabah general assistance scheme of RM215 per month since 2010. She has a disability and needs constant monitoring by her family.

Nur Zawani, a resident of Tanjung Aru Rumah Pangsa, is a recipient of the Sabah government assistance of RM215 per month and suffers from the same problem as Nur Elfi.

The last recipient, Fauziah suffers from a disability and lives with her siblings at Tanjung Aru Rumah Pangsa.

Also present during the visit were Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Haji Noor and Community Development and People’s Wellbeing Minister Shahelmey Yahya.

Dayang Amit was deeply moved to receive a visit from the Prime Minister who spent about 15 minutes with her.

“I am really happy because this is the first time a leader has come to visit me … what is more touching is the leader is the Prime Minister,” she told reporters when met after the visit.

Dayang Amit who lives with her four children, said she was very grateful for the priceless experience, particularly now that her movement is very limited due to old age.

“Alhamdulillah, there are still people who remember us, the elderly,” she said adding that she was grateful that her house was selected as the first house visited by the Prime Minister during the latter’s two-day working visit to the state.

According to Nur Zawani’s mother, Wong On Mui, 50, who is Fauziah’s sister, the family was nervous, but felt extremely lucky to receive the visit from the Prime Minister.

“Both my sister and daughter were speechless to meet the Prime Minister. My sister was able to call him (Muhyiddin) ‘abah’ despite having speech difficulties,” she said.

Wong said her daughter and sister were happy to spend about 20 minutes with the Prime Minister who reminded them to observe the standard operating procedures, and take care of their health and well-being.

After visiting Nur Zawani and Fauziah, Muhyiddin left for the Terminal 2, Kota Kinabalu International Airport to return to Kuala Lumpur after a two-day working visit to Sabah.