Road must be closed for heavy object removal at construction site – Fadillah

KUALA LUMPUR (March 22): Road or lane must be closed to all traffic if a heavy structure needs to be removed in implementing road or highway construction projects, said Senior Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

He said the matter was among the strict Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) that contractors must abide by to ensure the safety of workers and the public.

“In the implementation such project, if for example, you want to move the gantry launcher, the road needs to be closed, once the structure is safely (moved), only then reopen the route,” he said at a press conference after handing over the letter of acceptance ( SST) of projects under the purview of Works Ministry and the Public Works Department here today.

He was commenting on the accident that occurred at the Sungai Besi-Ulu Kelang Elevated Expressway (SUKE) construction site in Alam Damai this morning which killed two workers.

Based on the initial investigation, the accident occurred when one of the gantry crane components fell and hit a moving vehicle.

Expressing his disappointment, Fadillah said the project contractor had been repeatedly warned to comply with the SOPs, and yet similar incidents still recurring. Hence, he urged the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) to investigate and if the contractor was found breaching the SOPs, strict action should be taken.

“These contractors can be blacklisted, not given any project for two years,” he said.

He said the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) as the monitoring body and related agency was also urged to investigate the incident in detail.

Meanwhile, during the event, Fadillah handed over SST of seven projects, worth half a billion, to representatives of ministries involved.

The projects include a 15km of the Central Spine Road (CSR) from Kampung Relong to Ladang Jerkoh, Raub, Pahang worth RM297.69 million; construction of phase 2 of the Sarawak Islamic Skills Institute; repair and upgrade works on the National Mosque (Phase 3) and the Penang Hospital staff quarters; to build and complete the Health Clinic and its staff quarters as well as related works in Bukit Ibam, Rompin Pahang.

Other projects are construction of the Mara Junior Science College (MRSM) in Dungun Terengganu and the proposed project to upgrade the Kemas Terengganu Training Centre in Kuala Nerus, Terengganu. – Bernama