Sabah has lowest vaccination registration

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah State Health Department will reach out to the people and not only depend on the MySejahtera app for the Covid-19 vaccination registration.

Sabah State Health director noted Sabah has, thus far, the lowest percentage in terms of registration for the vaccination against the total population of the state on MySejahtera.

This is evident through statistics released by the Special Committee on Ensuring Access to Covid-19 Vaccine Supply that only projected 9.4% or 274,438 people in Sabah registered for the Covid-19 vaccination on MySejahtera up to March 20, 2021.

Recent total population statistics revealed by the Department of Statistics Malaysia show that Sabah has around 3.9 million people.

“We are among the lowest registered (percentage wise) in MySejahtera. But what I meantioned was that there are those registering online on MySejahtera and there are also those who do it manually,” she said after Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s official visit to the Kota Kinabalu Vaccination Centre at the Sabah Federal Government Administration Complex here on Monday.

“To also see in terms of how many people have registered, it must take into account those who have been able to register online and the list that could be obtained manually. We are doing our level best to make sure we register according to the criteria of the phase.

“In the hospital itself, we can pull the data. So for example in Tawau, when we pull the data, it became like 63,000. So, we know we have the numbers but whether they are registered in MySejahtera is another issue. If we have the vaccine, we will also give it to those who have registered manually.

“But we are not going to wait for MySejahtera to come in. We have our own way to capture so we are not dependent on the MySejahtera registration or wait for people to give us the list.

“Maybe for phase three, 18 years and above, we will also go through the departments. It is very easy, we just go to the departments and ask them to get the people to come down and register to get their vaccine.

“There are different strategies for the phases depending on the groups,” she explained.