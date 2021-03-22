Saltwater crocodile caught during culling operation at Batang Oya

DALAT (March 22): A saltwater crocodile measuring about 4.5 metres long was caught during a culling operation at Batang Oya today.

Dalat police chief DSP Saga Chunggat said the success in capturing the reptile was the result of the cooperation between the Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) and Dalat district police after the operation was launched on March 13.

He said the culling operation in Batang Oya will continue until March 25.

It was launched after a 52-year-old fisherman identified as Alibaba Dahri was attacked by the reptile when fishing for shrimps at around 2am in Kampung Kuala Oya on March 6.

The victim’s body was recovered the next day at Kampung Senau riverbank, which is located about eight kilometres from where his boat was found.

Saga said during the operation, SFC is tasked to set up baits using the fishing method, while the police are entrusted to monitor the safety of all those involved.

“A total of six SFC staff and three policemen in three boats will hunt for the reptiles daily. They also conduct night patrols as it is easier for the reptiles to be sighted at night time,” he said in a press statement today.

According to Saga, baits are set up in locations where the adult reptiles are regularly sighted.

He said the operation is very dangerous as they will need to try to go near the reptiles to measure their size.

“Most of these adult crocodiles will swim away before we can go near them,” he added.

Saga said SFC has explained that such adult crocodiles pose danger to humans if their habitat is encroached.

In view of this, he advised the people especially those depending the fishermen and sago growers to always be cautious when using Batang Oya.