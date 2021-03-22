Sazarice presents contest prizes to finalists

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah’s largest rice distribution company, Sazarice Group, has held a live broadcast of the final challenge for Sabah Choose Sazarice & Sabarice contest to determine the winners and prize presentations to the six finalists of the contest on Sazarice’s official Facebook page.

The Sabah Pilih Sazarice & Sabarice contest, which was held from August 22, to December 6, 2020, offered two cars as the main prizes, namely Nissan Navara 2.5 and Nissan Almera 1.5, 2 Yamaha brand motorcycles namely Yamaha NVX and Yamaha Y15ZR.

Attractive prizes were also offered including weekly cash voucher prizes for 20 winners every week for 15 weeks.

The contest is a way for the company to give added value to their loyal customers and to further strengthen the relationship between the company and the consumers.

“This final challenge program was supposed to be implemented at the end of January, but due to the Movement Control Order the program had to be postponed and can only be successfully implemented on March 21. However, this final challenge program managed to get overwhelming response from the community who watched the live broadcast through their Facebook social site, and I am very grateful for the support,” said Sazarice Group Executive Director, Akip Bin Ismaila.

The Sazarice group will continue to be committed and continue to provide quality products to the community in Sabah. Such program will continue to be implemented to show the company’s appreciation to their loyal consumers.

For more information and the latest news about Sazarice Group, please visit their Facebook page at

“Sazarice Sdn. Bhd.”