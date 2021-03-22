S’wak water supply to be corporatised under proposed amendment Bill, tariff hike expected

KUCHING (Mar 22): The Sarawak government aims to amend the Water Ordinance 1994 this year to pave way for the corporatisation of water supply in the state, Utilities Minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom revealed.

He said the amendment Bill, which is expected to be tabled after the state election, will allow the creation of a single water supply authority to manage the state’s water supply system.

“The new Water Ordinance is to corporatise water as water is not just for consumption but can be corporatised in terms of business too, like hydrogen and all.

“Our way forward is to make sure we are able to prepare the platform for it (water supply system) to expand,” he told reporters after launching the Kuching Water Board’s (KWB) Organisational Anti-Corruption Plan (OACP) 2021-2025 here.

Asked if the amendment could lead to the privatisation of water supply in the state, he said: “Not actually but along the line. We will be able to corporatise water supply. It can be done through privatisation or the government can also do it, similar to what SEB (Sarawak Energy Berhad) is doing.”

Separately, KWB general manager Rodziah Mohamad told reporters the proposed amendment to the Water Ordinance, would include a review of fines.

She said it was high time for the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) to review the Water Ordinance as the last review was done in 2006.

“Our water tariffs have not been reviewed for 30 years,” she said.

Rodziah said consumers in Sarawak could expect to fork out more for their water bills once the amendment Bill was passed.

She, however, could not provide a percentage given that she was not part of the committee drafting the amendment Bill.

At the event earlier, Dr Rundi commended KWB for formulating guidelines to complement the government’s efforts in fighting corrupt practices.

He also called upon KWB and its counterparts namely Sibu Water Board, LAKU Management Sdn Bhd and Sarawak Rural Water Supply Department to continue ensuring that water delivered to the community is safe for consumption.

“Integrity is a deciding factor on how to deliver our tasks, to make sure we are able to do our job in good governance and in accordance with the rules,” he said.