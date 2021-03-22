Teams in rural areas conducting manual registration for Covid-19 vaccination

PUTRAJAYA (March 22): Face-to-face registration for Covid-19 vaccination has been launched in the rural areas, especially in places with limited internet access and communities without digital gadgets, said National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Coordinating Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

He said that under the community outreach programme, jointly coordinated by the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) and Malaysia Civil Defence Force (APM), teams were moving from house to house in the interior to undertake manual registration.

“This manual and face-to-face registration is important under phase two which involves senior citizens because we want to ensure that they are not left out,” he told a press conference here today, jointly held with Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba on developments under the national immunisation programme.

Asked on reports that 90 per cent of senior citizens in Selangor have not registered for the immunisation, Khairy said the authorities had identified almost 50 care centres in the state for conducting the registration.

Homes for the elderly can also use the MySejahtera application to do bulk registrations for the residents under their care, he said.

Khairy said 6,155,213 individuals had signed up for the vaccine as of yesterday, and this is 25 per cent of the target of the country’s largest ever vaccination programme.

He said some people had not registered yet because they were adopting a wait-and-see attitude.

“There are also some in the rural areas who are not aware of the immunisation programme, so we need to step up our communication to increase the registration rate,” he added.

He said those manning the immunisation hotline would call up people with MySejahtera who have not yet registered to advise them to immediately sign up using the mobile phone application. – Bernama