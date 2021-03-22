Two die after part of crane collapses at highway construction site in Cheras

KUALA LUMPUR (March 22): Two people were killed while two more seriously injured after a part of tower crane fell on top of moving car at a highway construction site near Puncak Banyan, Persiaran Alam Damai, Cheras, this morning.

The Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department (JPBM) operations centre, in a statement today, said that the department received an emergency call regarding the incident at 8.45 am.

“When the firefighters arrived at the location, they found steel structure of a crane fell on top of a Perodua Bezza car, which left the driver, a local man, seriously injured.

“Three other victims were workers of the construction project and it is believed that two of them fell 120 feet and died at the scene,” the statement said.

Another victim was still trapped at the site and rescue work was being carried out by firefighters. – Bernama