Uggah: RM11.78 mln spent to develop paddy project at Kpg Stunggang Melayu Lama in Lundu

KUCHING (March 22): The state government has spent a total of RM11.78 million to develop the Tanjung Purun paddy planting project at Kampung Stunggang Melayu Lama in Lundu since 2017.

According to a statement, the sum was inclusive of the RM7.3 million used to construct and upgrade drainage and irrigation infrastructure and related works.

Currently cultivated on 88 hectares of land, the project makes use of a variety of machines such as harvesters, transplanters, power tillers, power sprayers, dryer, tractors, backpack motorised high precision seeders as well as spraying drones.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah visited the project site yesterday while accompanied by Tanjung Datu assemblywoman Datin Patinggi Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu, Ministry of Modernisation of Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development permanent secretary Edwin Abit and State Agriculture Department Director Dr Alvin Chai.

He was briefed by the department’s Kuching Division agriculture officer Chong Mui Sia on the project.

Chong said Uggah, who is also Modernisation of Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development Minister, had instructed the department to come up with a comprehensive management system to allow double cropping to be implemented this year.

“With double cropping, the harvest target is seven tonnes per hectare.

“The national average is eight tonnes per hectare,” she said.

Meanwhile, ten varieties of paddy are planted for the project namely the Merah, Pandan, Retih, Pulut Cina, Pulut Hitam, MR 219, MR 263, MRQ 76, Black Berry and Lombok.

In 2019, the average harvest was 4,037 kilogramme per hectare, with 75 hectares planted and 92 farmers involved.

Last year, the cultivated areas increased to 88 hectares and 96 farmers.

The yield is still being studied.