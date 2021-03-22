Yayasan Petronas contributes back-to-school supplies to pupils

KOTA KINABALU: A total of 3,750 primary school students from Sabah and 200 from Labuan have received new sets of school supplies and personal hygiene kits from Yayasan Petronas under its Back To School 2021 (BTS 2021) programme.

Each pupil received two three-layer reusable face masks, a hand towel, a box of paper soap, a school bag, a tumbler, a student activity notebook, a pencil case and stationery items as well as two sets of school uniforms and a pair of socks and shoes.

The BTS 2021 items were delivered to 24 District Education Offices (PPDs) in Sabah as well as to the Labuan Education Department, beginning March 8.

The 24 PPDs are in Kota Kinabalu, Penampang, Tuaran, Sipitang, Beaufort, Kuala Penyu, Papar, Kota Belud, Kudat, Kota Marudu, Pitas, Tambunan, Keningau, Pensiangan, Tenom, Tawau, Kunak, Semporna, Lahad Datu, Ranau, Telupid, Beluran, Sandakan and Kinabatangan.

The items were later distributed to students from 132 schools in Sabah and 17 in Labuan.

BTS 2021 runs from March 8 to 24, benefitting 21,000 primary school students from low-income households across Johor, Kelantan, Kuala Lumpur, Labuan, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, Pahang, Penang, Perak, Perlis, Sabah, Sarawak, Selangor and Terengganu.