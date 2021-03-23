60 new Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded 60 new positive Covid-19 cases today, which brought the total to 54,355 cases.

No death nor new cluster was reported.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said Keningau recorded 26 cases, followed by six cases in Kota Belud and four each in Tawau and Tuaran.

Kota Kinabalu and Kota Marudu recorded three cases each, while Tenom, Kinabatangan, Papar and Beluran registered two new cases each.

Kalabakan, Putatan, Nabawan, Kunak, Sipitang and Tambunan reported one case each as well.

Masidi, who is Sabah’s official Covid-19 spokesperson, said 29 (48.3 percent) of the new cases were detected through close contact screening, seven cases (11.7 percent) from symptomatic screening, one case (1.7 percent) from existing cluster and 23 cases (38.3 percent) from other categories.

Meanwhile, he said 42 Covid-19 patients have been discharged from hospital or recovered, bringing the cumulative recoveries to 53,510.

“A total of 395 patients are still receiving treatment, including 151 in hospitals and 244 in public Covid-19 Low-Risk Treatment and Quarantine Centres (PKRC).

“There are 17 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) and three require ventilators.”

On another note, Masidi said the State Government maintained the requirement for Rapid Test Kit-Antigen (RTK-Antigen) test for entry in Sabah and exemption from undergoing quarantine.

He also said that 511 individuals have taken the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, which brought the total to 41,957.

“For the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, 167 individuals received their shots today, which brings the cumulative to 1,080.”

He added that the State Government has distributed 287,918 food baskets to those affected by the pandemic to date.