Asajaya District a green zone once more

KUCHING (March 23): Asajaya District has returned to a green zone from yellow zone status today after no locally transmitted cases of Covid-19 were detected in the last 14 days, said State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

“This brings the number of districts in the state that are green to 11 districts,” it said.

Meanwhile, Subis District has gone from red to orange status after recording a total of 29 locally transmitted cases in the past 14 days.

This increased the number of districts in the state with orange status to two districts. The other is Sarikei District.

A total of 12 districts remain red zones. They are Samarahan, Sri Aman, Song, Serian, Julau, Betong, Meradong, Kuching, Kapit, Bintulu, Miri and Sibu.

Another 15 districts remain yellow. They are Bau, Mukah, Selangau, Dalat, Limbang, Telang Usan, Tanjung Manis, Kanowit, Belaga, Lundu, Bukit Mabong, Tatau, Pusa, Saratok and Sebauh.