CM: Possibility high for 2 new oil & gas fields found off the shores of Sarawak

KUCHING (March 23): There is a possibility of two new oil and gas fields discoveries off the shores of Sarawak, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg today.

He said that Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) has informed him of the discovery of the oil and gas fields in two new areas, besides the ones discovered in central Luconia and Baram Delta recently.

“There is a possibility that there could be another two new areas discovered. If that is the case, based on our Commercial Settlement Agreement (CSA), we are going to do our part in developing these areas through Petros (Petroleum Sarawak).

“What we do is based on our rights in the Constitution,” he told a press conference after officiating at the ground-breaking ceremony of the Batang Lupar Bridge project earlier today.

He added that Petronas will issue their own statement on the details of the discoveries.

Late last month, Petronas announced a gas discovery from the Dokong-1 wildcat exploration well in the Block SK417 production sharing contract (PSC), which is located in the shallow waters of Baram Province, approximately 90 kilometres off the coast of Sarawak, offshore Malaysia.

Petronas Senior Vice President of Malaysia Petroleum Management, Mohamed Firouz Asnan said the firm and the PSC parties were undertaking further evaluation to determine the full extent of the discovery.

This discovery followed one in early February, where Petronas has confirmed a gas discovery at the Lang Lebah-2 exploration appraisal well in Block SK410B PSC located in Central Luconia Province, 80km off the coast of Sarawak.