Covid-19: 1,116 new cases, Selangor continues to top daily cases — Health D-G

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 1,116 new Covid-19 cases were recorded yesterday with Selangor continuing to top daily new cases with 403 cases, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said 1,495 recoveries were reported bringing the country’s cumulative figure of recovered patients to 318,784 cases.

“Of the total new cases, 1,108 are local transmissions while eight are imported cases. Five deaths were recorded in Negeri Sembilan, Sabah, Pahang, Penang and Kuala Lumpur,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Dr Noor Hisham said 156 cases were still under intensive care, with 60 requiring ventilator support.

Apart from Selangor, the states that recorded the highest number of cases were Kuala Lumpur with 158 cases, followed by Sarawak with 124 cases, he said.

Meanwhile, he said 10 new clusters were identified involving eight workplace clusters in Kuala Lumpur, Johor, Labuan, Selangor, Pahang and Negeri Sembilan, as well as two community clusters which are in Sarawak and Johor, while 896 clusters had ended. — Bernama