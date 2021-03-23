Covid-19: 3 clusters declared ended in Sarawak

KUCHING (March 23): The State Health Department has declared the end of three Covid-19 infection clusters in the state, namely the Nanga Lijan Cluster in Julau, Univista Cluster in Samarahan, and Kidurong Dua Cluster in Bintulu.

“This is after no new cases were detected from these clusters in the last 28 days,” the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) explained in a statement.

Meanwhile, a total of 31 clusters are still active, with nine clusters recording an increase in positive cases for the day.

Jalan Tanjung Cluster in Bintulu recorded six new cases for the day. A total of 160 individuals have been screened whereby 52 cases were found positive and 108 negative.

Jalan Sanyan Cluster in Sibu had five additional cases. A total of 42 individuals were screened so far, and all were found positive.

Jalan Merpati Cluster in Miri saw an additional four cases, bringing the total to 99 cases recorded in this cluster. A total of 440 individuals have been screened whereby 321 were found negative and 20 are still waiting for laboratory results.

Jalan Awang Cluster in Sibu recorded three new cases, bringing the total positve to 60. A total of 61 individuals were screened and one tested negative.

Jalan Muhibbah Cluster in Betong, Nangga Bulo Cluster in Song, and Jalan Kampung Hilir Cluster in Sibu each recorded two new cases for the day, while there was an increase of one case for Gelong Cluster in Kapit and Tanjung Genting Cluster in Meradong.

The other 22 active clusters had no additional cases for the day.