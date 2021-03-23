Covid-19 swab testing at SJKC Tung Hua involves 76 teachers, pupils

SIBU: The Covid-19 swab test exercise conducted at SJKC Tung Hua here yesterday involved 76 individuals.

In stating this, Sarawak Health Department director Dr Chin Zin Hing said the screening involved the teachers and the pupils. The swab-testing was conducted following the recent detection of positive Covid-19 cases involving three pupils of the Chinese primary school.

“(A total of) 76 (people were) swabbed. (They are) the teachers and students from the same class. The results are expected to be out by Tuesday night,” Dr Chin told The Borneo Post when contacted yesterday. On Sunday, the Sibu Division Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) revealed that SJKC Tung Hua would remain closed until further notice.

According to Assistant Minister of Local Government and Housing Dr Annuar Rapaee, who is also SDDMC coordinator, this decision was made following the detection of positive Covid-19 cases involving three pupils of the school.

Earlier yesterday, the Fire and Rescue Department here had carried out sanitisation works on SJKC Tung Hua, covering the entire area including the office and classroom blocks, as well as the outer compound.

Meanwhile, Dr Chin said from the 439 samples collected during the active case detection (ACD) exercise over Sentosa Zone on March 16-17, five returned positive for Covid-19. On the ACD over at Sibu Town Square yesterday, he said 422 samples were collected.

“The ACD exercise will continue tomorrow (today),” he added.