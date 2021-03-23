First win for Kuching FC, S’wak United still unbeaten

KUCHING: It was another productive weekend for Sarawak teams in the Premier League as Kuching City FC

registered their first win while Sarawak United remained unbeaten.

Kuching City FC assistant head coach Sulaiman Hussin saw the 2-1 victory over PDRM FC at the Cheras Stadium on Saturday as a morale booster for his boys.

“Although we are happy with the win, there is still room for improvement regarding our performance. We are however on the right path by winning this match,” he said.

He added that the players have improved in teamwork and is expecting them to gell further in the coming matches.

Meanwhile, Terengganu FC II held Sarawak United to a scoreless draw at the Hang Jebat Stadium, Melaka on Sunday night.

“Most players in Terengganu FC II have been playing together as a team for quite some time and that gave them the advantage,” said Sarawak United head coach E. Elavarasan after the match.

The Golden Hornbills are mostly new to the team.

They have won all their three previous matches in the league. The draw against Terengganu FC II meant that they have dropped points for the first time in the season but are yet to concede a goal or lose a match.

Elavarasan believes his boys can play better and “there is something we can learn” from the match against Terengganu FC II.

The second-tier Premier League will resume in April with Sarawak United taking on Kelantan FC away at Kota Bahru while Kuching City FC will host Negeri Sembilan FC at the Likas Stadium in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah.

Both matches are scheduled for April 3.

Sarawak United FC currently sit second while Kuching City FC occupy eighth spot in the table standings.

Both teams from Sarawak are playing their home matches outside the state to minimise travel and quarantine due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sarawak United play their home matches at the Hang Jebat Stadium, Melaka while Kuching City FC play their home matches at the Likas Stadium.