GPS pledge to build Batang Lupar Bridge not ‘empty talk’, says Rohani at project’s launch

KUCHING (Mar 23): The Sarawak government has today proven that its aim to build the Batang Lupar Bridge is not just hot air as claimed by certain quarters, Batang Lupar MP Dato Sri Rohani Abdul karim said.

She said that the bridge, which will be the longest river-crossing of its kind in Malaysia, was a big and costly project that needed careful planning to ensure that it is implemented smoothly.

“Today is proof that this bridge is not mere empty talk.Today is history and the beginning for us, especially the residents of the surrounding areas, to enjoy yet another development brought by the GPS government,” she said, referring to the ruling coalition Gabungan Parti Sarawak.

Speaking at the Batang Lupar Bridge ground-breaking ceremony, Rohani recalled that the construction of the bridge had previously been approved by the federal government in collaboration with the state government.

“However, after the change of government, this project was unfortunately canceled. Our chief minister, knowing how important this bridge will be to the people, took the initiative to continue the project, fully borne by the state government.

“Yet the story of the Batang Lupar Bridge did not stop there. After the announcement that it would be continued by the state government, some dissenting voices began to be heard saying that it was just empty talk and that it will be just an unfulfilled promise,” she said.

Rohani pointed out that the massive project was desperately needed to replace the ferry services, especially after the recent ferry tragedy that claimed nine lives.

“This is a gift that means a lot to all of us. Indeed, the Batang Lupar Bridge project is also another iconic project that should be the pride of us Sarawakians. I hope that this project will run smoothly and will be completed as scheduled,” she said.

In the tragedy on New Year’s Day, nine-people, including an infant, died after their vehicle fell into the Batang Lupar from the Triso ferry point.

Spanning across the rivermouth of Batang Lupar and passing Triso, the RM848-million Batang Lupar Bridge project would serve to connect Sebuyau and Maludam to Kuching.

It has the overall length of 4.8 kilometres. It is expected to be completed within 48 months with a date of completion scheduled for Jan 2025.

It is among nine key bridges meant to fully connect the network of coastal roads in Sarawak.