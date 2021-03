KUALA LUMPUR (March 23): The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) today issued a weather alert warning of heavy rains for several areas in Johor, Sarawak and Sabah.

It said in a statement that such weather can be experienced from tomorrow to Thursday in the districts of Mersing and Kota Tinggi in Johor.

The same weather conditions are also predicted until today for Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu, Mukah and Kapit in Sarawak, and Tawau in Sabah. – Bernama